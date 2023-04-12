42nd WCG hockey tournament: Union Bank, Customs score contrasting wins

Mumbai Customs’ prolific goal-scorer Jayesh Jadhav struck a brace of goals in the teams’ 3-2 win against Pune Hockey. |

Mumbai: Union Bank of India and Mumbai Customs Red scored contrasting victories in Men’s Open matches of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the floodlit WCG turf.

Riding on Suraj Sahi’s twin strikes Union Bank blanked Companeroes Sports Club 3-0. Vinod Saini fired home the third goal to complete Union Bank’s fluent victory.

Meanwhile, prolific goal-scorer Jayesh Jadhav struck a brace of goals in leading Mumbai Customs to a fighting 3-2 win against Pune Hockey in a fast-paced and exciting encounter. The third goal for Customs came from the stick of Venky, while the outstation Pune team scored their goals through Chirag Mane and Gufran Shaikh.

In a Women’s Open match, Mansi Foundation smoothly cruised to a 7-0 win against Five Star Pune. Leading Mansi Foundation charge was Akansha Singh who scored four goals while Raju Raihoww, Rajani Sheoran and Kavita J. scored one apiece to complete the winning tally.

In another Women’s match, Central Railway powered by Preeti Dubey’s brilliant four goals marched past Don Bosco Academy winning 5-1. Central scored their fifth goal through Yogita Bora, while Priya Dubey struck Don Bosco’s lone goal.

Results – Women's Open: Central Railway 5 (Preeti Dubey 4, Yogita Bora) beat Don Bosco Academy 1 (Priya Dubey).

Mansi Foundation 7 (Akansha Singh 4, Raju Raihoww, Rajani Sheoran, Kavita J.) beat Five Star Pune 0.

Men's Open: Union Bank 3 (Suraj Sahi 2, Vinod Saini) beat Companeroes SC 0.

Mumbai Customs Red 3 (Jayesh Jadhav 2, Venky C.) beat Pune Hockey 2 (Chirag Mane, Gufran Shaikh).

Veteran Men: Mumbai Raje White 9 (Solomon Alexander 4, Hemant G. 3, Enrico Fernandes, Gavin Ferreira) beat WSD United 2 (Milind Kamat, Roger Mondejar).

Sea View (WCG) 7 (Conroy Remedious 3, Gavin Vandrine 2, John Fernandes, Joslin D.) beat Kalina Village Boys 0.