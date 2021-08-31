2nd ODI: Mumbai ride on Arman Jaffer's stroke-filled 122 to beat Oman by 231 runs

Muscat: Young Arman Jaffer's stroke-filed 122 and an impressive show by the bowlers helped Mumbai rout Oman by 231 runs in the second ODI here on Monday.

Put into bat, Mumbai rode on Jaffer's 122 off 114 balls and an equally impressive unbeaten 73 off 70 balls by Sujit Nayak to post an imposing 300/8.

They then bundled out the opposition for 69 to register a one-sided win and go up 2-0 in the series.

Mumbai openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (27) and Aakarshit Gomel (5) fell cheaply, but Jaffer took charge and anchored the innings.

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman pummelled the Oman attack into submission, striking 11 fours and three sixes. He found an able ally in Chinmay Sutar (37 off 47 balls), with whom he added 63 runs for the third wicket.

Oman then pegged the visitors back by picking three quick wickets as Mumbai slipped to 151/5.

But then walked in Nayak, who had different plans as he provided much-needed support to Jaffer and the duo put together a 122-run stand for the sixth-wicket.

Nayak hammered six boundaries and ensured that his side reached the 300-run mark.

Oman were reduced to 24/4 during the chase as Mumbai right-arm pacer Mohit Awasthi (4/31) and speedster Deepak Shetty (2/9) ran through their middle order.

Slow-left arm pacer Dhurmil Matkar claimed three wickets for 21 runs. Oman were shot out for 69 in just 22.5 overs.

Amol Majumdar-coached Mumbai thus continued its impressive form in the ODI series after losing a T20 series to the hosts.

The third ODI will be played on September 3.

ALSO READ How Pak Air controller saved a flight from Jaipur to Muscat during emergency

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:25 PM IST