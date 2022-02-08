2022 Beijing Olympics: Peng Shuai makes appearance as China top medals tally

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai on Tuesday watched China’s Eileen Gu win gold in the Big Air competition in Beijing to put the host nation at the top of the medals table.

Peng, who could be seen in the stands wearing a black knit hat with the Olympic rings on them and a black coat with the Chinese flag, acknowledged a greeting from a journalist but declined to answer questions as she left the venue, according to a report by Reuters.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visited with members of the group including Peng during the competition.

“I just met her, she was here sitting in the stadium,” Bach told Reuters.

“She was among the athletes, and I had the opportunity to meet with a number of athletes from Switzerland and from Germany and the US”, he said.

