AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships 2021: Sachin clinches eighth gold as India conclude historic campaign with 11 medals

New Delhi, April 23, 2021: Indian boxer Sachin produced a remarkable performance to clinch the gold medal as the Indian contingent concluded their glorious campaign with an unprecedented 11 medals, including eight gold, at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland on Friday.

With Sachin’s gold, a 20-member contingent finished the 2021 edition with historic eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the ongoing event. The previous best outing for India had come in the 2018 edition where they won 10 medals.

Sachin, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana, made a cautious start against the highly skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the men’s 56kg final. The Indian made good use of feet and his swift movement coupled with quick fierce punches put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent.