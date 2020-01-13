20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer to donate for Australia's bushfire

Roger Federer said he would donate to the Australia bushfires appeal on Monday after coming under criticism from climate campaigners including Greta Thunberg over his sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse.

"If anyone can chip in, that's great because it's nice to show solidarity and help in a situation, which has become quite incredible in this country," the 38-year-old said, joining other tennis players in pledging funds.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner and current world number three said he would pledge the funds at a charity match he will take part in later this week to raise funds for the appeal ahead of the Australian Open starting on January 20.

Tennis players have been quick to respond to the bushfire crisis, which has left at least 27 people dead.