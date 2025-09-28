'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Suryakumar Yadav (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India and Pakistan fans dominated the queue alike outside the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the marquee Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28, Sunday. A few fans were hilariously heard chanting, '2 rupaih ka chewing gum, Surya bhai Singham' while standing in the queue, supposedly wanting Suryakumar Yadav to come good in the decider.

Although Team India go in as firm favourites, given their form and the multi-faceted players they have, eyes will firmly be on Suryakumar Yadav's form with the bat. The 35-year-old's highest score in the tournament has been 47, scoring against the Men in Green in the Group stage fixture. The right-handed batter's last three scores have been 0, 5 and 12 but he will fancy coming good at the big stage.

"This is not a rivalry anymore" - Suryakumar Yadav

Following another easy victory for India in the Super 4, the Indian skipper gave a befitting reply to a reporter, who mentioned the word rivalry of India and Pakistan. The 35-year-old had responded by saying that the recent lopsided contests going in their favour means it no longer can be called a rivalry. He said at the presser, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them."

With the two sides set to fight it out for a winner takes all final, Pakistan must play out of their skin to outsmart their in-form opposition.