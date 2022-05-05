154.8kmph: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he touched 154.8kmph during their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

In his 10 IPL games so far, the youngster has scalped 15 wickets . His best bowling figures are 5/25 against Gujarat Titans. He has clocked deliveries above 150 kmph in the ongoing season of IPL.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has pitched for young pace sensation Umran Malik's inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming England tour following his stunning five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans.

"The next for him, I think is the Indian team," former India skipper Gavaskar said during his commentary after the game.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:05 PM IST