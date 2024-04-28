IPL 2024, LSG vs RR: Top Performers From Match 44 As Rajasthan Royals Continue Their Winning Streak

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 28, 2024
LSG opener Quinton de Kock's stumps were rattled by RR pacer Trent Boult
Credits: Indian Premier League Website
Sandeep Sharma provided a big breakthrough for RR as he bowled out Marcus Stoinis for a duck
Credits: Indian Premier League Website
KL Rahul stepped up for the team as he played a captain's knock of 76 off 48 balls at a strike rate of 158.33
Credits: Twitter
Deepak Hooda contributed to LSG's innings as he scored 50 off 31 balls and formed 115-run stand with Rahul for the third wicket to help the team post the total of 196/6 in 20 overs
Credits: Twitter
In RR's 197-run chase, openers Jos Buttler (34) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) provided a good start as the duo formed 60-run partnership
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Yash Dayal rattled Jos Buttler's defences with his peach delivery
Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter
Sanju Samson played a brilliant unbeaten captain's knock of 71 off 33 balls
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Dhruv Jurel scored a match-winning knock of 52 off 34 balls and did a 'salute' celebration after reaching fifty as a respect to his father who served in the Indian Army
Sanju Samson vented out his emotions after hitting the winning runs in the penultimate over to take RR past the finishing line
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter