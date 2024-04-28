IPL 2024, LSG vs RR: Top Performers From Match 44 As Rajasthan Royals Continue Their Winning Streak

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 28, 2024

LSG opener Quinton de Kock's stumps were rattled by RR pacer Trent Boult

Credits: Indian Premier League Website

Sandeep Sharma provided a big breakthrough for RR as he bowled out Marcus Stoinis for a duck

Credits: Indian Premier League Website

KL Rahul stepped up for the team as he played a captain's knock of 76 off 48 balls at a strike rate of 158.33

Credits: Twitter

Deepak Hooda contributed to LSG's innings as he scored 50 off 31 balls and formed 115-run stand with Rahul for the third wicket to help the team post the total of 196/6 in 20 overs

Credits: Twitter

In RR's 197-run chase, openers Jos Buttler (34) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) provided a good start as the duo formed 60-run partnership

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Yash Dayal rattled Jos Buttler's defences with his peach delivery

Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter

Sanju Samson played a brilliant unbeaten captain's knock of 71 off 33 balls

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Dhruv Jurel scored a match-winning knock of 52 off 34 balls and did a 'salute' celebration after reaching fifty as a respect to his father who served in the Indian Army

Sanju Samson vented out his emotions after hitting the winning runs in the penultimate over to take RR past the finishing line

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter