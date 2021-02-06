125 Years of MSSA: Highlights of the Handball Educational Workshop 2021

Mumbai: Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) was founded by Sir Dorabji Jamshedji Tata with the vision of developing children enthusiastic about sports so that they can become professionals and bring laurels for the nation.

MSSA organises tournaments like Harris Shield and Giles Shield in which many sporting legends have played in their school days. From Dilip Vengsarkar to Sachin Tendulkar and many more, the school tournaments have played a huge role in sculpting sportsmen.

To celebrate 125 wonderful years of MSSA, Handball Educational Workshop was organised where several National and International stars provided important insights about Handball to the youngsters.

The President of MSSA, Ft. Jude Rodrigues, welcomed all the esteemed dignitaries and Mr. Cyril D'Souza, Hon. Secretary Handball addressed the audience about how Handball is growing at a brisk pace in India.