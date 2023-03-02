11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament: Ronaki century powers IDBI Bank to huge win

Mumbai: A cracking century knock by opening batsman Anil Kumar Ronaki 104 runs combined by collective batting performances powered IDBI Bank CC to a massive 218-run victory against hosts Oriental Insurance in a third round Group-B Elite Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday evening. IDBI topped the group and advanced to the semi-finals.

Choosing to bat, IDBI Bank batsmen were aggressive and smashed the rival bowling attack as they piled up a mammoth total of 305 for the loss of 3 wickets from 20 overs. Leading the charge was Ronaki whose 44-ball innings was studded with eight boundaries and six well-timed sixes. The other contributions came from Amit Rathore unbeaten 60 runs (22-balls, 5x4s,5x6s), Jitesh Raut 50 runs (20-balls, 1x4s,6x6s), Sagar Shah unbeaten 40 runs (9-balls, 2x4s,6x6s) and opening bat Arya Chowkidar 32 runs (26-balls, 3x4s). Oriental Insurance’s Santosh Suke (2 for 37) was their best bowler.

Chasing a huge target, Oriental Insurance batsmen were unable to score runs rapidly and were restricted to 87 runs for 8 wickets from their 20 overs. IDBI’s bowlers Kalpesh Dusane (4 for 9) and Sohum Sabnis (2 for 18) picked up the wickets.

New India Assurance SC produced another impressive performance defeating Dharamji Morarji CC by 21 runs, for their third successive win and finish at the top of Group-A and progress to the semi-finals.

Brief scores – Elite Division: New India Assurance SC 171 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Vinay Kunwar 91*, Sumit Mishra 30; Vishveshwar Singh 3 for 28) beat Dharamji Morarji CC 150 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Yash Patil 51, Shoeb Khan 29, Ankit Tiwari 26; Prabuddha Dabholekar 4 for 27, Vinay Kunwar 2 for 22). Result: New India Assurance CC won by 21 runs.

Union Bank of India 127 all out, 20 overs (Yash Ramchandani 51; Neil Sawant 4 for 28, Vinit Sarang 2 for 25, Chinmay Kelkar 2 for 30) lost to Bank of India 128 for 1 wicket, 18 overs (Kush Kaniya 64*, Vinit Sarang 35). Result: Bank of India won by 9 wickets.

IDBI Bank CC 305 for 3 wickets, 20 overs (Anil Kumar Ronaki 104 (44-balls, 8x4s,6x6s), Amit Rathore 60* (22-balls, 5x4s,5x6s), Jitesh Raut 50 (20-balls, 1x4s,6x6s), Sagar Shah 40* (9-balls, 2x4s,6x6s), Arya Chowkidar 32 (26-balls, 3x4s); Santosh Suke 2 for 37) beat Oriental Insurance 87 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Kalpesh Dusane 4 for 9, Sohum Sabnis 2 for 18). Result: IDBI won by 218 runs.

Dreams Mills XI 72 all out, 20 overs (Maitrik Thakkar 23; Jayshal Wadiyal 3 for 7, Santosh Chavan 2 for 14) lost to Automotive CC 77 for 2 wickets, 6 overs (Rakesh Yadav 41, Aditya Shemadkar 31). Result: Automotive CC won by 8 wickets.