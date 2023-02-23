11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament: Pawar and Verma propel Aruprit Tigers into semis

Mumbai: Hrushikesh Pawar’s fine all-round performance (2 for 15 runs & an unbeaten 53 runs) and medium pacer Shubham Verma’s deadly bowling spell ( 3 wickets for 7 runs) was inspirational as Aruprit Tigers’ charged to a thumping 9-wicket victory against United Patni XI in a third round Group-B Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India inspired by Ashish Gangwal’s splendid bowling 4 for 14 runs and opening batsman Sandeep V. cracking 66 runs innings stormed to a thumping 10-wicket victory against General Insurance Company, in another Group-B encounter.

This was Aruprit Tigers third successive win after they had earlier defeated General Insurance Company by 169 runs in the first round match and Reserve Bank of India by 4 wickets. Tigers topped the group and qualified for the semi-finals.

Sent in to bat, United Patni XI were bowled out for a paltry 70 runs in 15.5 overs. Medium pacer Verma and Pawar alsong with left-arm spinner Nirankar Sharma (2 for 25) shared the wickets. In reply, Aruprit Tigers CC easily chased the target reaching 71 for the loss of just one wicket in 10.3 overs. Left-handed bat Pawar struck a 32-ball half century which included five boundaries and three sixes.

In the second match, General Insurance Company batting first were dismissed for 104 runs in 20 overs. Opener Anant Srivastav was the only batter who defied the RBI bowlers scorig 55 runs. Ashish Gangwal 4 for 14 and Shivaji Rokade 2 for 12 were the responsible for claiming the wickets. In response, Reserve Bank of India with losing a single wicket reached 106 in 11.1 overs. Sandeep V. scored 66 runs amd Vishwas Krishna made 31 runs to complete the 10-wicket victory.

Brief scores: United Patni XI 70 all out 15.5 overs (Shubham Verma 3 for 7, Hrushikesh Pawar 2 for 15, Nirankar Sharma 2 for 25) lost to Aruprit Tigers CC 71 for 1 wickets, 10.3 overs (Hrushikesh Pawar 53* (32-balls, 5x4s, 3x6s), Vinit Gorivale 16). Result: Aruprit Tigers won by 9 wickets.

General Insurance Company 104 all out, 20 overs (Anant Srivastav 55; Ashish Gangwal 4 for 14, Shivaji Rokade 2 for 12) lost to Reserve Bank of India 106 for no loss, 11.1 overs (Sandeep V. 66*, Vishwas Krishna 31*). Result: Reserve Bank of India won by 10 wickets.

