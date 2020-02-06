11th edition of Social Responsibility Forum marathon will be held on Sunday

Mumbai: The Social Responsibility Forum (SRF), a club of the NMIMS, reposes immense belief in the holistic development of its students and society as a whole.

In association with The Free Press Journal as its media partner, the SRF has been established for uplifting the lives of the less privileged and evoke a sense of responsibility within society.

For the last decade, the SRF has organised its flagship event, AARAMBH, and this year, too, the 11th edition will be held on February 9 -- a social marathon, which calls for spirit, vivacity and exuberance among its participants and addresses grave issues, ranging from woman trafficking to drug abuse.

Carrying forward the tradition as a youth-led organisation striving for social good, this year, the marathon will be for a cause which has an everlasting impact and requires great public attention - “Sexual Assault”. Funds collected will be given to its partner NGO dedicated to the cause.

This year,, the SRF has collaborated with the Jan Sahas NGO, which is committed to promote the development and protect the rights of socially excluded communities, with special focus on girls and women through eradication of all forms of bondage.

Their main mission is to provide justice, decent livelihoods, education, food and nutrition security, mobilisation and promoting overall development of all women.

The event will be flagged off at 7am on February 9, from Taj Lands End. Participants will not only benefit the associated NGO but will also enjoy the exhilarating experience of competing with like-minded people.