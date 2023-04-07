What is Easter Saturday? Date in 2023 & everything you need to know |

The day in the midst of Good Friday and Easter Sunday is observed as Easter Saturday. Also known as Hallelujah Saturday or Holy Saturday, it falls on April 8, 2023. According to the Christian “Bible,” Easter Saturday was when Jesus Christ was laid to rest in his tomb after being crucified on Good Friday.

Easter Saturday is also noted as a Black Day by the Christian community because it comes soon after the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. Religious celebrations stay muted on this day since the early ages and people keep praying and honouring Jesus with holy hymns.

The day is the last day of Holy Week and it marks the end of the Lent period. It is also known as the Vigil of Easter. In Australia, this day heralds the coming of autumn and is thus celebrated as harvests instead of spring.

"Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)" is one of the recited hymns on this day along with "Jesus Paid It All." Tune into the video with lyrics to have a blessed day.