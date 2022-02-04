Vasant Panchami 2022: Date, tithi, auspicious timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

The auspicious festival of Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami, will be observed on February 5. Vasant Panchami is celebrated annually on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. The festival also signifies the arrival of Holi, which is usually celebrated after 40 days, in March.

Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The day is considered as one of the most pious days in the Hindu calendar. It also marks the onset of the spring season and is a day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning.

Significance:

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Saraswati. According to drikpanchang.com, the Goddess is worshipped to gain enlightenment and to rid oneself of lethargy, sluggishness and ignorance to achieve success.

Basant Panchami: Tithi and timings for Mumbai

Date: February 5 (Saturday)

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:11 AM to 12:53 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:46 AM on Feb 06, 2022

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:49 PM IST