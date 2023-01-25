Basant Panchami 2023: Significance, Saraswati puja tithi, muhurat, holy chants and all you need to know

Saraswati puja | File

The festival of harvest, Vasant Panchami (also called Basant Panchami) or Saraswati Puja marks the beginning of the Spring season in India. The Spring season brings with itself the lost lustre of green in the trees and replaces the chills to warm and pleasant winds.

Vasant Panchami celebrations are incomplete without worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the deity of music, knowledge, technology, science and arts. The festival is considered as an auspicious occasion for students as they ask for the goddesses’ blessing to help them gain the best of knowledge and prosper in every field of their interest.

Puja Tithi:

Panchami Tithi Begins - 12:34 PM on Jan 25, 2023

Panchami Tithi Ends - 10:28 AM on Jan 26, 2023

Puja Muhurat:

Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurat - after 12:34 PM on Jan 25, 2023

Holy Chants

Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami

Puja Vidhi:

Wake up early in the morning on the day of Saraswati puja and take a holy bath. The colour yellow is considered to be goddess Saraswati’s favourite, therefore, it is advised to wear yellow clothes coloured clothes on this day.

Clean the house on the eve of the festival, the puja area, the idol should be cleaned well in advance.

Having a photo frame or an idol of the goddess is preferable for the puja. Place the idol or the photo frame on a raised platform or your home’s mandir if you have one. Place a yellow coloured piece of cloth preferably a dupatta on the idol. Once the idol is placed, you can keep your books, musical instrument or any other instrument of creativity you want to be blessed by the goddess in front of the idol.

Shower the idol with yellow flowers, grains of rice, keep turmeric and kumkum in the puja thali. Light a diya or an incense stick before reciting the Saraswati puja mantras and aarti.

