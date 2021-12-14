Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Date, tithi, significance - here's all you need to know

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, or Mokshada Ekadashi, will be observed on December 14, 2021. On this day, devotees or followers of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast.

According to drikpanchang, Vaikuntha Ekadashi falls during Dhanur solar month in the Hindu calendar. The Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing (increasing) moon in the month of December-January (Hindu month of Margashirsha/Agrahayana).

In a year, there are about 24 Ekadashis and each one of it has a specific name and significance. There are two Ekadashis in a month.

However, the Ekadashi, which is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Margashirsha month, is believed to be the most important one, and it is known as Mokshada Ekadashi.

Mokshada Ekadashi is considered a highly auspicious occasion in Hindu religion. It's believed that those who keep Mokshada Ekadashi vrat are blessed by Lord Vishnu and they are able to cleanse their sins to achieve moksha or liberation after death.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Date, tithi, timings for Mumbai

Date: December 14, 2021

Parana Time - 07:04 AM to 09:16 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:32 PM on Dec 13, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:35 PM on Dec 14, 2021

