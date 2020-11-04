Trump or Biden - Here's what an astrologer predicts

Elections in the US have heated up as US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged "major fraud" in the 2020 presidential election and said he will be going to the Supreme Court over the same.

Voting has closed in the US and now all eyes are on the vote counting to decide who wins the race. Democratic presidential nominee Biden has so far garnered a lead of 220 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes in the US presidential polls.

Now let's look at the horoscope of these two candidates. Trump's horoscope shows that there is a Moon conjunction with Ketu in Scorpio sign and Sun conjunction with Rahu in Taurus sign - this brings them to an eclipse position. Biden's horoscope shows that Moon is situated in Aries sign and Sun is situated in Scorpio sign. Please note that both, Moon and Sun should be good in one's horoscope.

The planetary position on the day of the election will not be favorable for Trump, whereas Ketu will be in Scorpio sign and Rahu in Taurus sign and Sun will be debilitated in Libra sign. However, Moon will be exalted in Taurus sign. And if we talk about Trump's horoscope, the sun is eclipsed by Rahu and the moon is eclipsed by Ketu and one should note that the eclipse happened on 3rd November. Looking at these signs, it is predicted that the time is not in favor of him.

In Biden's horoscope, there is no eclipse position and Jupiter is situated in an exalted position. Here we can say that time is favorable for Biden.

According to Planetary position, there is an eclipsed position in Trump's horoscope while in Biden's Kundali there is an eclipsed position which is only in transit. It indicates that victory will be for Biden and I also want to say that there will not be a huge difference in voting. But Biden may have to fight hard to win and may have to see difficulty in getting results.

(Disclaimer: The author of the article Pradeep Kiradoo is an astrologer. The views of the author are personal. Please note that The Free Press Journal does not endorse the views of the author.)