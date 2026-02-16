 When Is Phalugun Amavasya 2026? Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About The New Moon Day
According to Hindu scriptures, Phalguna Amavasya, also known as the new moon day or no moon day, is considered very special and sacred. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day brings desired results and prosperity to life. The new moon day is dedicated to ancestors. During this time, people should pay homage to their ancestors (pitru) and perform Tarpan, Shraddh, and Pind Daan.

Monday, February 16, 2026
article-image
Phalugun Amavasya 2026 | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Phalguna Amavasya occurs during the month of Phalguna, which is why it is also known as Phalguna Amavasya. On this day, it is believed that devotees should bathe in holy rivers and offer Arghya to the Sun, as this practice cleanses both the body and the soul. On this day, devotees should perform acts of charity for those in need, as this not only brings peace to the souls of ancestors but also helps alleviate life's hardships and obstacles.

About Phalguna Amavasya 2026

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Pachang, the day will be observed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Phalguna, Krishna Amavasya

Begins - 05:34 PM, Feb 16

Ends - 05:30 PM, Feb 17

What is Tarpan and Pind Daan?

Tarpan is a ritual offering of water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass to the departed souls. It is performed by standing near a river, pond, or any holy water body while chanting mantras. The word Tarpan is derived from the Sanskrit word Trup, which means to satisfy or to please. The act symbolises quenching the thirst of ancestors and showing respect to them. Tarpan is believed to ensure that the souls of forefathers are satisfied and continue to bless their descendants.

article-image

Pind Daan

Pind Daan is one of the most important rituals of Pitru Paksha. In this, rice balls (pindas) made with cooked rice, barley flour, sesame seeds, and ghee are offered to the ancestors. The pinda symbolises the physical body of the departed, and offering it helps liberate their souls from worldly ties. It is believed that performing Pind Daan ensures moksha (liberation) for the ancestors and brings prosperity and peace to the family.

