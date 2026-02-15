 Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh; Symbolises End Of Harsh Winter
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLeh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh; Symbolises End Of Harsh Winter

Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh; Symbolises End Of Harsh Winter

The Leh Dosmochey and Likir Monastery Stromochey monastic festivals symbolically mark the end of winter in Ladakh. It is celebrated during the final days of the harsh, cold season.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival |

Leh's Dosmochey and Likir Monastery's Stromochey are the two major monastic festivals in Ladakh. Dosmochey Festival is celebrated in Leh and The Dosmochey Festival in Leh and the Stromochey Festival at Likir Monastery have commenced in Ladakh, marking a significant spiritual and cultural moment in the region. The festival is celebrated annually during the final days of winter. These traditional Buddhist festivals symbolise the end of the harsh, cold season and the welcoming of positivity and protection for the coming year.

About Dosmochey Festival

Dosmochey, often referred to as the “Festival of the Scapegoat,” is one of Ladakh’s most important monastic celebrations. Held at Leh Palace and various monasteries, the festival features sacred rituals performed by Buddhist monks. The highlight includes the creation and ceremonial destruction of ritual offerings. The festival symbolises the removal of negative energies and misfortunes.

About the Stromochey Festival

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam
Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day
Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth: PropTiger
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth: PropTiger

Similarly, the Stromochey Festival at Likir Monastery showcases vibrant masked dances known as Cham, performed by monks in elaborate costumes. These ritual dances depict the triumph of good over evil and are believed to ward off evil spirits, ensuring peace and prosperity for the community.

Celebrations

The festivals draw locals and tourists alike, offering a glimpse into Ladakh’s rich Buddhist heritage. Prayer ceremonies, traditional music, and colourful attire add to the spiritual atmosphere. As winter slowly recedes in the Himalayan region, the celebrations bring renewed hope and collective joy.

Beyond their religious importance, Dosmochey and Stromochey reflect Ladakh’s deep-rooted cultural traditions, strengthening community bonds while preserving centuries-old rituals passed down through generations.

Read Also
Sonam Wangchuk Transported From Leh To Delhi And Then Jodhpur Jail Amid Heavy Security Arrangements
article-image

The festival marks the end of the harsh winter

The Leh Dosmochey and Likir Monastery Stromochey monastic festivals symbolically mark the end of winter in Ladakh. It is celebrated during the final days of the harsh, cold season; these Buddhist festivals are believed to drive away negative energies and misfortunes accumulated over winter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh;...
Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh;...
Alia Bhatt Turn Heads In Strapless Couture Look, 'Go To Met Gala, Cannes' Urge Netizens
Alia Bhatt Turn Heads In Strapless Couture Look, 'Go To Met Gala, Cannes' Urge Netizens
Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa...
Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa...
World Hippo Day: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About One Of The Vulnerable Species On...
World Hippo Day: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About One Of The Vulnerable Species On...
So Stunning! Ananya Panday Serves Wedding Guest Inspiration In Ivory Corset-Skirt & Bombay Raj...
So Stunning! Ananya Panday Serves Wedding Guest Inspiration In Ivory Corset-Skirt & Bombay Raj...