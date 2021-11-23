Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Tithi, timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

Today, November 23, will mark the auspicious Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi.

According to drikpanchang.com, as per the lunar month in the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis – Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one after Purnimasi (full moon) during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the one after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday is called Angarki Chaturthi.

Sankashti Chaturthi fast is mostly observed in Western and Southern India especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha's devotees, who fast on the Chaturthi, break it only after sighting the moon. Angaraki Chaturthi is considered highly auspicious. Lord Ganesha is said to be the lord of intelligence and removal of obstacles and hence seeking blessings of him helps to get rid of obstacles in life.

Tithi Timings for Mumbai:

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:08 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:26 PM on Nov 22, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 12:55 AM on Nov 24, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:34 AM IST