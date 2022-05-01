Parshuram Jayanti 2022: All you need to know about the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Parasuram Jayanti is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of Maharishi Parasuram, who, according to Hindu mythology, is considered to be the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. In the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, the auspicious day is being celebrated on May 2, 2022.

Who is Lord Parshuram?

Lord Parshuram is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Hindu month Vaisakh. The aim of his birth was to help Mother Earth get rid of sinful and destructive monarchs that neglected their duties. His birthday is known as ‘Parshuram Jayanti’ or ‘Parshu Rama Dwadashi’.



Parshuram was born to Renuka and Jamadagni, one of the Saptarishis. He is the epitome of devotion and love towards parents. The legend says that once his father after an argument with Renuka asked him to kill her. He obeyed his father’s order. Satisfied with his job, his father asked what he wanted as a gift. To which he replied, ‘Mother’. Hence, he got back his mother without hurting anyone.



According to Mahabharata Vana Parva, Kartavirya Arjuna, a legendary king of an ancient Haihayas Kingdom in Madhya Pradesh, became self-obsessed with his powers. In a fit of rage he started oppressing humans, yakshas and gods. Once he visited the hermitage of Jamadagni and was welcomed with all respect by Renuka. But the king demanded an ill return for her kindness. He later killed Jamadagni and their sacred cow Kama Dhenu. To take revenge, Parshuram killed the king and his thousand arms and further vowed to kill all the kshatriyas on earth. After knowing this all kshatriyas fled away. To cool him down, Kashyap Muni asked him to leave the world and since then Parshuram started residing on the mountain Mahendra.



Parshuram meets another Vishnu avatar

It may sound strange, but being the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu he met Shri Kalki, the tenth and also the final avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to Kalji Purana, Parsuhrama is the martial guru of Shri Kalki. Parshuram was also present at the betrothal ceremony of Sita and Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Akshaya Tritiya

‘Parshuram Jayanti’ is also celebrated as ‘Akshaya Tritiya’. The day marks the beginning of the Treta Yuga and is believed that good deeds done on the day are forever. The day is celebrated by fasting and organising bhajana, satsang and procession.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:42 PM IST