Mumbai News: Nirvana Mahavir Gathering To Be Held At Goregaon's NESCO On Nov 19

Lord Mahavir | Photo: Twitter/@Arvindch1800

Mumbai: The Jain community is observing the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav, or the death anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar or Omniscience in their religious tradition. Mahavir, considered the revealer of the Jain faith, died on the day of Diwali at the age of 72 in Pavapuri, now in Bihar in the year corresponding to 527 BC.

A large gathering of Jains observed the anniversary at a function at Girgaum Chowpatty on November 12. Another large gathering will take place at NESCO grounds, Goregaon on November 19.

The gatherings were marked by the lighting of lamps, which according to Jain scholars, has a symbolic reference to the indestructible nature of life and light of Tirthankaras.

Jain Studies Expert Speaks On Lord Mahavir

Dr Bipin Doshi, lecturer in Jain studies at the University of Mumbai, said that Jains celebrate five ‘kalyanak’ or auspicious days of the lives of each of the 24 Tirthankars. “Mahavir was the last in the line and we consider that it is his shashan now. It is like he was the last leader and there is no new leader after him. He currently leads the faith. Of the five kalyanaks associated with him, the two most important are his Janma Kalyana which is his birth celebrations, and the Nirvan Kalyana which marks his passing. We do not observe the day as a death anniversary,” said Doshi.

Doshi said that the day, which they call Nirvan Diwas, is so special that they believe that even the beings in ‘naraka' or hell are happy on this day. One of the main events at the Mumbai gathering will be the lighting of lamps.

Read Also Mumbai News: Jain Charity Providing Monthly Groceries Blind Destitutes At Matunga School

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)