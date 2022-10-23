Lakshmi Puja 2022: Shubh Muhurat time in Mumbai, Puja Vidhi and significance on Diwali

Representative image of Goddesses Laxmi | File

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the major festivals celebrated in India and all over the world by Hindu people. On this day, people do puja for Goddess Laxmi, Lord Ganesha, and also Lord Kuber.

This year, Laxmi puja will be observed tomorrow, i.e. on October 24.

On this day, the Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganesh Ji are specifically worshipped as it is believed that they will bring peace, prosperity, wisdom, and progress.

It is said that people who perform Laxmi Puja will be blessed throughout the year.

Muhrat:

Amavasya tithi starts-October 24, 05.27 PM

Amavasya tithi ends-October 24, 06.53 PM

Laxmi Puja Muhrat-06.53 to 08.16 PM

Pradosh Kaal- 5:43 p.m. to 8:16 p.m.

Vrishabha Kaal- 06:53 pm to 08:48 pm.

According to Drik panchang Laxmi Puja Muhurat in other cities:

Pune - 07:23 PM to 08:35 PM

New Delhi - 06:53 PM to 08:16 PM

Chennai - 07:06 PM to 08:13 PM

Jaipur - 07:02 PM to 08:23 PM

Hydrabad - 07:06 PM to 08:17 PM

Gurgaon - 06:54 PM to 08:17 PM

Chandigarh - 06:51 PM to 08:16 PM

Kolkata - 06:19 PM to 07:35 PM

Mumbai - 07:26 PM to 08:39 PM

Bengaluru - 07:16 PM to 08:23 PM

Ahmedabad - 07:21 PM to 08:38 PM

Noida - 06:52 PM to 08:15 PM