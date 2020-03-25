Keep calm with Sadhguru during Coronavirus Pandemic

To tide over the challenging time of Coronavirus pandemic, spiritual leader Sadhguru started a 40-minute LIVE session everyday to engage with people. The session named “With Sadhguru In Challenging Times” started on March 22 and will continue for two weeks. It involves mantra chanting, Sadhguru discourse and and a question and answer session. The session that starts at 6 pm everyday can be viewed on Sadhguru App, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

During this lockdown period, when the Isha Yoga Center In Coimbatore is shut, Abhishekam in Devi temple and Nada Aradhana in Dhyanalinga have also gone online.Bask in the Grace of Devi from your home as Devi Abhishekam goes Live from March 23. The Devi Abhishekam is a 20 minute ritual and can be joined LIVE in morning 7.40 am, Afternoon 12.40 pm and Evening 7.40 pm. Here’s where you can join the Devi Abhishekam process: Watch on YouTube and Facebook.

Nada Aradhana in Dhyanalinga - a special musical offering every day at Dhyanalinga is also LIVE now. The timings for the same are 11:50 am – 12:10 pm and 5:50 pm – 6:10 pm. It can be joined LIVE on Youtube.

Apart from above LIVE events, many other offerings are available online that one can make use of during this Coronavirus lockdown period.

Isha Kriya is free, simple, and an easy practice. Available as a guided meditation with an instructional video and downloadable instructions, as well as through live classroom sessions, it has the potential to transform the life of anyone who is willing to invest just 12 minutes a day. Learn it here.

Guided MeditationFour Chit Shakti guided meditations are available online on Sadhguru app. These will help one to manifest love, health, peace and success in one’s life. These are downloadable and can be made use of at any time in the day. Here’s where you can download them from.

Inner Engineering Online Course One can experience Inner Engineering with Sadhguru in one’s own space, at one’s own pace. Inner Engineering Online is comprised of seven 90-minute sessions that impart powerful tools from the ancient science of Yoga, with the potential of transforming the very way you live, conduct and experience one’s life. For details, you can click here.

Upa Yoga: Upa Yoga is a simple yet powerful set of 10 practices that activate the joints, muscles and energy system, bringing ease to the whole system.The daily use of these 5-minute practices help relieve physical stress and tiredness, strengthen the joints and muscles, rejuvenates the body after periods of inactivity, Negate the effects of jetlag and long travel. Learn it here.

Books By Sadhguru: One can immensely benefit by making use of this time by reading books authored by Sadhguru. The newly-released book “Death-An Inside Story” can be bought online. Part from this, “Flowers on the Patha," “Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide To Joy”, and “Emotion and Relationships” by Sadhguru can be read during this time. Sadhguru’s videos on various topics are available online on Sadhguru channel and this is the best time to watch them at home.

With these online offerings, make best use of this lockdown period by being on your spiritual journey as in words of Sadhguru, “In Is The Only Way Out”.