Karva Chauth 2021: Date, shubh muhurat, puja and upvas timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

Karva Chauth is one of the most auspicious and popular festivals in India. It is observed by married Hindu women. This year, the Karva Chauth will be celebrated on October 24 (Sunday).

Significance:

The Karva Chauth vrat (fast) is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the month of Kartik. It falls on the fourth day of the Karthik month, every year. Karva Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

Karva Chauth is believed to be of great significance for married women. On this day, married women keep a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands.

On this day, women wake up early in the morning before sunrise to eat 'sargi', a meal which is usually prepared by their mothers-in-law. The sargi consists of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits. Post feasting on the meal, they do not consume even a drop of water until the moon appears.

According to drikpanchang, on this day, married women worship Lord Shiva and His family including Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after sighting and making the offerings to the moon.

Karva Chauth Date:

This year, Karva Chauth will be observed on October 24 (Sunday).

Karva Chauth Timings:

Karva Chauth Puja Muhurat: 06:09 pm to 07:24 pm, October 24, 2021

Karva Chauth Upavasa Time: 06:36 am to 08:46 pm, October 24, 2021

Moonrise on Karva Chauth Day: 08:46 pm, October 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 03:01 am on October 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 05:43 am on October 25, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:57 PM IST