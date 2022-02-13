Karma Konnect: This Valentine's Day, solve your love and relationship problems with the help of Karmic energies

Q: I am feeling quite lonely. This will be the first Valentine in years where I will be alone without a partner. I am a die-hard romantic who believes in everything that Valentine’s Day is about. All of my friends are planning something with their respective partners. Even my younger sister is going on her first V-Day celebration. I am dreading being alone and have been crying myself to sleep. Please help, what should I do?

Ans: Your Ego Karma is getting triggered due to the Conditioning Karma — a subset of the Ancestral Karma. Ancestral Karma is our belief system inherited from our ancestors and shaped by society and Ego Karma is what we keep creating in the present birth, every time we judge or feel judged. Conditioning Karma has created the belief system of having a partner on Valentine's Day. As a result, you are judging yourself, creating Ego Karma, causing suffering. Challenge this Conditioning Karma by asking why do you need this validation for your self-worth. Conditioning Karma creates the need to have a partner to fill the holes in our self-love. You should not need a partner to feel fulfilled. Being alone is not the same as being lonely. Take charge of these karmas by celebrating this Valentine with yourself and your self-love. Always remember, two self-loving individuals create a loving relationship with an overflow of self-love.

Q: I have been in love with my friend for the last five years. Recently, we decided to take the relationship to the next level. And after the initial honeymoon phase, things started to turn nasty and toxic. I have experienced a lot of physical and emotional abuse. Still, I am unable to stop loving her and a part of me wants to propose to her on Valentine's Day with the hope that things will eventually turn better. Will our love conquer all?

Ans: What you and your partner have is called Relationship Karma, which is the dance of anger and guilt built across births between souls. In your case, you are playing the role of the guilty, whereas she is playing the angry role. Till the karmas ripen, you both will be stuck in this vicious cycle of toxicity. Hence, either you end this toxic relationship or both of you undergo body memory therapy to remove this karma. Currently, your guilt caused by this Karma is manifesting the feeling of love. Once, you get rid of it and the guilt, the need to be with her will also disappear. It is from the guilt-free place that you can make an informed choice about being in this relationship or taking it to the next level or getting out.

Q: I am a 25-year-old girl and I have a crush on my colleague. I have always liked her and I wanted to ask her out on this Valentine's Day. She is absolutely a superstar, while I am a newbie. We are now working on a project together. I fear that asking her out might jeopardise whatever connection we are building. At the same time, I want to tell her how I feel. I am confused and frustrated, what should I do?

Ans: You are feeling confused and frustrated courtesy Ego Karma, which is what we keep creating in the present birth, whenever we judge or feel judged. A part of you is judging yourself to be not good enough for the person you desire, creating Ego Karma. This Ego Karma is causing fear of rejection. So, find what's causing this hole in self-love leading you to judge yourself as not good enough. Once you start loving yourself without judging, your Ego Karma will cease to exist and turn rejection into your best friend and all the confusion over asking anyone out will just disappear.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor@ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:17 PM IST