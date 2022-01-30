Karma Konnect: Seek answers for your tough life questions with karmic energies

I am a 62-year-old man. My wife died 10 years ago and I’m still living in her family’s house. Her siblings and her family never liked me. After my wife passed, my stopped talking to me and no matter what I do. I don’t know why I deserve this. I tried everything to create harmony, but no one sees it. Do you have any advice?

Ans: You have surrounded yourself with energies with whom you have strong relationship karmas. Relationship karma is a dance of anger and guilt built across births between souls. As a result, you have been oscillating between anger and guilt. You were an ass to all these energies in one of your past births. Also, Ego karma is in play here from this birth. Under the influence of Ego karma, your family members are rejecting you, creating holes in your self love — pushing you into victimhood. With this information, you need to go deeper about finding your true intent behind the want to create harmony. Once you are aware about your true intent, the suffering and feeling of victimhood will disappear.

I need support manoeuvring an exhausting situation. I’m 42, have two children (15, 18) and a partner. We’ve got a huge house and we both are working. We are wealthy and have a strong bounds with our families. On the surface this seems perfect. Inside, I feel empty though and all of me longs to leave this life. I feel ashamed of wishing for that. My dreams are just about me travelling the world. I don’t think anyone of my family would understand nor support me. I don’t even know, what I am complaining about. Any help is appreciated!

Ans: My friend, you are feeling this because you have built your life around Ancestral karma. Our Ancestral karma is our belief system inherited from our ancestors and shaped by society. We design our lives under the illusion of this karma, without ever syncing with our true desire. Ancestral karma is one of the biggest barriers to realise our Destiny karma (True Desire: What we are meant to do). Also, the shame is one of the weapons that Ancestral karma uses to push us further away from our Destiny karma. So, ignore the shame and plan your future smartly to be able get over the Ancestral karma and meet your Destiny karma with open arms. Remember if you are in sync with your Destiny karma, no situation will ever be exhausting.

I am 18 and for the sake of the reputation of my family I pretend to be heterosexual. I have known I am into men since I was 12 and I had come out to my parents, which I think was a mistake. Since then, they have been set-up dates and still want me to get engaged with a female. It seems like they have built a golden cage around me and everyone pretends that my coming out has never happened. I spoke out at first, but then I became silent, because my words fell on deaf ears. I’m shocked by the thoughts that linger in my mind. I might just end this. Or not? I can’t think clearly being pushed down repeatedly.

Ans: Ending your life won't solve your problems or end the suffering. In fact, you will carry a ton of anger and guilt in the next life, creating more suffering for yourself in the next birth. Your suffering and your parents' ignorance are the result of Ancestral Karma, further compounded by the Relationship karma that you share with your parents. Relationship karma is a dance of anger and guilt built across births between souls whereas Ancestral Karma is our belief system inherited from our ancestors and shaped by society.

Instead of suffering, look at these as problems that you need to solve. Whenever you feel anger and/or guilt around your parents, remind yourself that these two karmas are the root causes and not your parents and definitely not you.

Do some body memory therapy to reduce the effect of the Relationship karma. You won't be able to control your parents but you can be smart and not suffer because of their ignorance. To tackle the ancestral karma, start planning how to gain financial independence as soon as possible, so that you can move out. In the meantime, play along, without indulging in suffering due to anger, guilt or fear.

(Kushagra is Founder & Karma Counselor @Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:33 PM IST