5 Bhagavad Gita Lessons You Need To Know If You Are Lost In Life

Often in life, you might feel disconnected from the world, confused, anxious and not knowing the next step. Some events in life leave you wondering whether everything you chase and achieve, every connection you have on this, every moment you've lived and those that you will in the future, do they all really matter? If not, why do it anyway? The spiral of such thoughts can cause you a lot of distress and can impact your day to day lives. It surely will lead to irritation, less productivity and sleepless nights.

The Bhagavad Gita is a holy book that has answers to all your questions and doubts. Bhagavad Gita was written countless centuries ago, but the lessons it serves are relevant even in today and thus, the book is a guiding light for everyone who seeks answers about life. Bhagavad Gita is full of shlokas and it is believed that these shlokas were recited by Lord Krishna to Arjuna decoding the purpose of life to him. Understanding these shlokas and the life lessons they possess will guide you in making the right decision in life for yourself. Here are some shlokas and their meanings you should know.

yogasthaḥ kuru karmāṇi saṅgaṃ tyaktvā dhanañjaya

siddhyasiddhyoḥ samo bhūtvā samatvaṃ yoga ucyate

Here, Lord Krishna is asking Arjun to continue performing his duties without the expecting an outcome. He focuses on asking arjuna to practice detachment and tells him the importance of detachment. He also asks Arjuna to focus on the present moment rather that thinking about the future or the past.

vedāvināśinaṃ nityaṃ ya enamajamavyayam

kathaṃ sa puruṣaḥ pārtha kaṃ ghātayati hanti kam

This is one of the most important lessons from the Bhagavad Gita. It teaches us that our soul, our true self cannot be destroyed. Our bodies are mortal but our souls are eternal. Hence, Lord Krishna asks Arjuna to not be worried about life and death for one who is born is destined to die and the one who dies will be born again. The soul keeps on living. The lesson it give you is very valuable. We should not be attached to our physical bodies nor cause any harm to anybody else.

jñānena tu tadajñānaṃ yeṣāṃ nāśitamātmanaḥ

teṣāmādityavajjñānaṃ prakāśayati tatparam

This shloka teaches you that spiritual knowledge is gained only when you surrender to the divine, to the supreme being. Once you surrender into this state, it frees you of self-doubt, ego and other materialistic limitations of the world.

mātrā-sparśhās tu kaunteya śhītoṣhṇa-sukha-duḥkha-dāḥ

āgamāpāyino ’nityās tans-titikṣhasva bhārata

This shloka teaches the uncertainty of happiness in your lives. It says, just how summer and winter seasons come and go, similarly, happiness and sadness will also visit you and leave in their due course of time. You should learn to accept them as they come without being overwhelmed and letting it affect your inner self. You should always be aware that everything in life is impermanent and detachment from the materialistic world is the only way to attain spiritual awakening.

śhreyān swa-dharmo viguṇaḥ para-dharmāt sv-anuṣhṭhitāt

swa-dharme nidhanaṁ śhreyaḥ para-dharmo bhayāvahaḥ

It is always the best option to perform your own duties even if they might have shortcomings rather than performing duties of someone else that might turn out to be perfect. When you focus on your dharma, your work and do it with all your mind, body and soul, it will bring you the feeling of happiness and contentment.