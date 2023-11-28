Hiten Bhuta: Bridging Ancient Wisdom & Modern Science for Today's World |

Hiten Bhuta stands out as a visionary, bringing the ancient teachings of Adi Shankaracharya into the 21st century with a unique approach. His work, which includes conducting 121 in-depth study sessions, is a testament to his commitment to reviving these timeless teachings. What sets Bhuta apart is his ability to intertwine these ancient philosophies with modern scientific concepts from neuroscience and quantum physics, making them more understandable and relevant to a contemporary audience.

Atma Shatakam Series: A Journey Beyond Physical Existence

In his Atma Shatakam series, Bhuta offers practical steps to help individuals experience their existence beyond the physical body. He suggests that many of our health, family, social, and global issues stem from the belief that we are solely our bodies. By recognizing our true nature beyond physical constraints, Bhuta argues, we can achieve a sense of liberation.

Atma Bodh: Understanding the Infinite Self

The Atma Bodh series, comprising 68 verses, delves into the profound nature of the human self. Bhuta describes this as a space of creation, where we are not confined to a fixed identity or physical form. Instead, we are part of a vast, infinite existence. Through this series, Bhuta shares steps to connect with our essence, tapping into our infinite energy and wisdom.

The Author's Vision: Enlightening Through Literature

Bhuta's commitment to spreading enlightenment extends to his literary work. He has authored six comprehensive books on "Atma Shatakam," available in Hindi and Gujarati. These books, which can be found on

[Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/166802828X?tag=opebrobar-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&ps c=1), serve as guides to understanding and achieving enlightenment.

Adi Shankaracharya's Teachings in Modern Times

In an era marked by information overload and existential challenges, the teachings of Adi Shankaracharya offer a source of tranquility and guidance. Bhuta's dedication to bringing these teachings to a modern audience demonstrates a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary thought, proving that spiritual wisdom is timeless.

Explore Bhuta's Enlightening Sessions

For those interested in delving deeper into Bhuta's teachings, his sessions on Atma Shatakam and Atma Bodh are available online. You can explore these sessions [here for Atma Shatakam] and [here for Atma Bodh].

Sakar Trust: Supporting Cultural Revival

The Sakar Jivanvikas Trust, a prominent NPO in India, plays a crucial role in supporting Bhuta's mission. The trust is dedicated to preserving and celebrating India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Its Culture Appreciation Project (CAP) is a pioneering initiative that ensures the diverse aspects of India's culture, from ancient chants to traditional dance forms, are not only preserved but also cherished and shared.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/hiten.bhuta.7/

Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hitenbhuta/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/HitenBhuta

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/hiten.bhuta/

Website