Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Greetings To Mark Sikh Leader's Birth Anniversary |

Guru Nanak, also fondly called as Baba Nanak, is remembered as the founder of Sikhism. His birth anniversary or Jayanthi is observed by the Sikh community on the full moon day (Pooranmashi) on the Kartik month. This year, the day falls on November 27. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Nanak Gurpurab and is a Gazetted holiday in India.

As we observe this holy day in 2023 and seek the Sikh Guru's blessings in our lives, here are some wishes and greetings you could share with family and friends. Take a look at some Guru Nanak Jayanti messages right here.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Greetings

As a Sikh, never forget that Guru Nanak Dev is always with you. He will stand with you and show you the way to succeed and shine. Trust Him, and He will be your guide. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev's teachings enlighten your life and lead you to the right path. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023.

We pray that Baba Nanak listens to your prayers and blesses you with what you are seeking for this Gurpurab. God bless.

Nanak naam jahaaz hai, yaad rakkhan. Gurpurab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan sabhnu.

Heartiest greetings of the auspicious day. May the festival bring happiness in your life. Guru Nanak Jayanti ki shubhkaamnaaye!

Best wishes of Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family. May the Sikh Guru's blessings be upon you all.