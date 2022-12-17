Guru Ghasidas Jayanti: All you need to know about the founder of Satnami sect, wishes to share with your community

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti | File

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is a religious holiday in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh as people observe this festival on the birth anniversary of their guru. On December 18, 1756, Guru Ghasidas, the spiritual teacher who founded the Satnami sect was born. Every year, in his remembrance and reverence, the community commemorates his birth by observing his teachings and practices.

Some of the principles that Guru Ghasidas lived and gave his followers include no killing of animals or violence towards them, avoiding intoxicants of any type, and consumption of only vegetarian food, among others. He was also known for his simplistic lifestyle that today's men from the sect try following, wearing only white garments to cover the body.

In the days of then India when the caste system was prevalent and a cause of social divide and clashes, Guru Ghasidas preached the message of oneness and social equality. He started the Satnami sect, which is similar to Sikhism. There is no idol worship in the sect.

