Guiding Light: You Are Not Alone – God Is With You!

Let me emphasise the words “childlike trust”. In India people offer a beautiful prayer every day in which God is addressed as a parent and much more:

Twameva mata cha pita twameva

Twameva bandhu sakha twameva

It means–

Thou art my mother; Thou my father art; Thou art my brother and friend too…

This is a magic mantra that we need to repeat to ourselves constantly. Whatever your faith, whatever the nature of your belief, you need to realise the presence of God within you. And you need to turn inward and contact this Divine Presence within you. This contact is vital to our happiness and well-being. Some of us seek this contact in the temple, church or mosque. Others seek this in silent prayer. Wherever and whenever it may be, this communion with God is essential to recharge our spiritual batteries and keep us fit for facing the future.

A moment’s vital contact with God can bring you success, comfort, grace, blessing – whatever it is you seek. Doctors tell us that a moment’s prayer, “O God, I treat – but Thine is the Cure!” helps them connect with God, and do what is just right for their patients. Patients hand their lives over to God in complete surrender – and find themselves miraculously healed. Doctors or patients, all of us must realise that life itself is a form of prayer, and that we never need to be alone – if only we grew in the awareness that God is always with us, within us, watching over us and protecting us with His love and mercy.

I once visited a dentist in Bangalore. On the wall of his consulting room was the inscription, “The doctor treats. It is God who heals.”

I asked him, “Can I make a small change in the inscription?” The doctor, a wonderful human being, readily invited me to do so.

I said to him, “The doctor entreats. It is God who heals!” The very next day I found the changed inscription – “The doctor entreats. It is God who heals!”

