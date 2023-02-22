Guiding Light: True Dharma – Need of the Hour

Representative Image | Nato Pereira/Pixabay

When one looks at the present world situation, especially as it exists between some countries, or even within India, between its various religious communities, one comes to the conclusion that religions also have been a major cause of strife and turmoil in the world. Despite the rapid advance in science, religions retained a large number of anachronistic traditions and also rituals and superstitions and, therefore, some people considered religion as another name for a bundle of rituals and superstitions. Again, in the name of service to their own religion, many greedy tyrants marched at the head of big columns of armed forces into the neighboring countries and not only did they convert the illiterate and defenceless masses and others into their religion through coercion, threats, persecution and torture but also indulged into heinous crimes of plunder, loot, rape and arson and subjugated countries and nations for their individual or dynastic benefit. All through this period of about two thousand years, religion has also been a major cause of war between sects, countries and religions. This continues till the present day when it has taken the form of extremism, fundamentalism, communal riots and war.

The world, today, needs such Dharma or Universal religion which can unite man to his Creator, can lead to improvement of interpersonal relations and can restore peace and harmony to the society. Till date, thousands of religious heads have come on earth and preached about dharma but there never was more adharma in the world before than in the world we now live in. Why is it so ? We must understand the fact that religious preceptors come into the world and shine their light of purity and goodness so that humanity's faith in the Lord is restored or sustained. Their teachings help people hold onto their belief in goodness and God. However, liberation and salvation, purification and world transformation, establishment of dharma and destruction of evil are tasks done by Lord Himself when HE himself reincarnates at the end of the Iron age. Hence, true seekers of truth should understand that God is supreme, omnipotent and omniscient. HE is the creator and hence HE alone has the wisdom and power to redeem the whole creation to its original pure state. Thus, through HIS directly imparted wisdom the gates of liberation and salvation opens up and that is why HE is known as the Purifier, Liberator and Guide. So, as wise children of ONE Lord, it is our duty to follow HIM to reach our final destination.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

