Guiding Light: Yoga to awaken your inner warrior

-- Soham Singh

Yoga gives us techniques to live a stress-free life. Yoga is not just an exercise, it teaches you to work efficiently in every situation. The purpose of yoga is to maintain your smile despite stressful situations. It prepares you for the knowledge of the supreme truth. If you are sad, it takes you out of sadness. If you are very restless, yoga brings patience in you. It brings you efficiency…

The yoga system is such a tradition of yoga, which is a syncretism of classical, transcendental knowledge and modern outlook. This yoga encompasses various aspects of life. Yoga should be adopted not only as a physical practice but also as a well-organized, healthy and public welfare lifestyle. Try these asanas to feel energetic, active and peaceful no matter what the situation is.

Pranayama: The word Pranayama is made up of Prerna and dimension. Prerna refers to life and dimension means to exchange i.e. exchange of breath is necessary for life.

Kapal Bharti: Keep the waist straight in Kapal Bharti and keep both hands in the Gyan Mudra while sitting in Siddhasana. Drop the breath rapidly out of the nose and pull the stomach inward. Keep in mind that do not inhale, only leave. With this, the breath will automatically enter. It helps to eject toxins from the body. Asthma, weight loss, constipation, acidity, stomach diseases are away. Increases immunity and cleans the respiratory tract.

Bhastrika Pranayama: The literal meaning of Bhastrika is the blower. Sounding like a blower, pure air is taken in and impure air is thrown out. Sitting in Siddhasana, keep neck and back straight. Breathe in fast and release. Keep in mind that flatulence should be taken while inhaling and stomach should be contracted while exhaling. It increases lung function, removes the defects of Caugh. Obesity, asthma and respiratory diseases are away.

Waking up at sunrise is an integral part of this practice. If you wake up at sunrise, your whole body and mind will remain healthy and energetic.