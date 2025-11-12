Guiding Light: Arogya Vidhi

Guiding Light: When The Gods Awaken, So Do We |

It is said that “shareera madhyam khalu dharma sadhanam”, meaning through the body alone we can do pursuit of duty. While we can view only the physical body and feel it around, those familiar with “kosha” theory acknowledge the annamaya, pranamaya, manomaya, vigyanamaya, and anandamaya sheaths of our existence. Do we feel these layers or can we discern this layered existence? This may be the question NextGen will pose. The answer is direct—we experience the physical, the mental, the wisdom, the energy, and, finally, the bliss aspects of our existence in everyday life. These are experiences embedded in respective koshas.

Annamaya existence focuses on hygiene factors, including food and basic looking after of the body. Pranamaya has to do with the energy levels. For the beginners, it may appear that both are intertwined. Often, we let go of food for the body, but may experience greater energies. This is true in cases of the over-feeding and pampering of the body. Right inputs at the mental levels shall keep our energies intact and our journey aligned with the greater good for us. The Vigyanamaya helps us with the wise approach to existence. The Anandamaya is the ultimate. Unconditional bliss, when realised, is the final arrival by the seeker in the path of progress. “Anando Bramha” is the saying many would have heard of as the ultimate experience of the seeker, who was exhorted by his father/Guru to explore the Brahman.

Healthy inputs to the different levels of existence, as given by the kosha approach, shall ensure that our system is not abused. Neither over-eating nor long fasting are suggested. It is known as “eka buktam maha-yogi” and “dwi-bhuktam maha-bhogi”. The meanings of these are, one who consumes food once is a yogi and the one who takes it twice is a connoisseur. The caution also goes simultaneously that “tri-bhuktam maha-rogi”, meaning the one who consumes thrice a day ends up ruining one’s system and may end up as a sufferer/patient.

Right eating, right thoughts, and right conduct is what is guided by our tradition. Mindful existence and consumption promote individuals’ well-being and also reaches out to the universe in the form of sustainability moves. Fitness and readiness get assured at the individual level, and peace and goodwill prevail at the collective levels.

About the author

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.