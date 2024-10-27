Guiding Light: When You Deserve, Blessings Shower Unasked

Representative Image | Pixabay

As with water, knowledge and wisdom flow from high to low, abundance to shortage. Knowing that a well in disuse becomes dry over time, people with high calibre look out for eligible & fit seekers to carry forward the key insights and the know-how accumulated since ages. In the process, the posterity keeps benefiting and evolving. Mankind shall be deprived of the myriad spiritual, intellectual and other assets if the trail of transference is missed.

Giving is germane to Nature’s design. Inhibitions constrict growth. Astral entities including ancestral spirits, which become more empowered after shedding the earthly shape, find ways to help and upgrade the less privileged. An anecdote demonstrates how higher powers oblige the believers. A couple, die-hard votaries of Lord Shiva, had to move away on errand for few days. In fix about upkeep of their young children behind, the duo invoked Lord Shiva’s intervention. It is said, Lord Shiva Himself came to fore and took full care of the young ones till the return of the couple. The couple’s faith had borne fruits.

The giver is ready with bounties after being sure that the recipient has unwavering faith in higher powers, values the myriad gifts already conferred on him, and steadfastly stays on the virtuous track. “God never gives someone a gift they are not capable of receiving,” said Pope Francis. Further, sham has no place in the realm of faith. Higher powers can distinguish the genuine and the cosmetic. We are entitled to receive blessings of the elders by taking them into confidence and then seeking their clear approval on major events issues like entering into new relationships, buying a flat, joining, quitting or shifting a job, setting up or expanding a business, etc.

Beyond the verve to achieve greatness, strategic planning and persistence, rising to higher spiritual level warrants support of higher powers as well as clear approvals from parents, mentors and others whose contribution to our wellbeing. Blessings are sure to be conferred when we remember the higher powers in thoughts, words and actions. Divine grace does not shower inadvertently. It is available only to those loyal and faithful to God and His design and keep their ego at bay. Blessing, a natural outcome of working incessantly in sync with divine design, is earned.

The writer is a blogger at www.bluntspeaker.com and can be contacted at teenbarthwal@gmail.com