Guiding Light: What Purifies Your Intellect?

Intellect is that aspect of our existence that judges or discriminates. When you experience something, you say, ‘Oh, this is good; this is not good; I want this; I don’t want that; I believe it or I don’t believe it.’ The intellect harbours inhibitions, likes, dislikes, approvals and disapprovals. The intellect also harbours wisdom, which brings forth intuition.

Intellect is present in human beings so that we can make choices. So, when desires arise, see whether it is beneficial for you or not.

Your intellect is a small portion of your total consciousness. If you are stuck in the intellect, you miss out on a lot in life. Your feelings are as important as your intellect and also have to be nourished. Many people live only by their intellect, and others go only by their feelings. Emotions and intellect can seem contradictory. The best thing in life is to have a balance between emotions and intellect, between the heart and the mind. This is wisdom. At work, use your intellect. But with your family and friends, use your emotions.

Our senses are more important than objects of our senses. But the mind is more important than the senses. When the mind is not attended to, only senses are catered to, you get depressed. When your craving for things becomes more important than the mind, it can lead to depression. So wiser is the one who attends to the mind rather than the senses. And what is beyond the mind? It is your intellect. If you just follow your mind, you will have no commitment in life and you will become more miserable.

Usually the intellect gets coloured by emotions and becomes impure, like muddy water. Then it is unable to reflect upon the Self. A pure intellect, still and serene, reflects the Self. The pure intellect which is not caught up in the emotional turbulence of the mind rises beyond conflicts. Even Karma does not afflict the pure intellect. The Sanskrit word for intellect is buddhi; one who is liberated is a Buddha. Liberation purifies the intellect. Like the body gets pure by bathing, similarly the intellect becomes pure by knowledge and wisdom, the mind becomes pure by meditation, and life becomes pure when there is dedication.