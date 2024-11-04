Guiding Light: Vyuha Lakshmi

The idols at Tirumala Devasthanam | www.tirumala.org

Sri+Nivasa is one of the names of GOD meaning the one who is abode of ‘Sri’, the abundance. Sri is the synonym of Lakshmi who is giver of abundance. GOD who is ‘hosting’ the Sri is that form of GOD worshipped as Srinivasa, synonymous of Venkateswara who is the presiding lord at Tirumalai temple, near Tirupati. Tiru+Pati means abode of abundance, and Tiru+Malai means auspicious hills. Thus, the Lakshmi or divine form of manifestation of abundance ‘Sri’ is present along with her ‘Nivasa’ at Tirumalai. She is Vyuha Lakshmi and her place is on the right-side chest of her consort.

The divine exploration of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva that who is worthy of superlative consideration for worship was on. The judgement was to be delivered by sage Bhrigu by visiting three ‘lokas’. When sage Bhrigu visited Brahmaloka, he was not paid attention to. Bhrigu cursed Brahma that he shall not be worshiped. When Bhrigu visited Kailasa, Shiva was engrossed in personal activity. Bhrigu rishi became angry and cursed Shiva that his worship should be in limited form.

Lastly, Bhrigu rishi visited Vaikuntha, and frustrating experience was waiting there too. The sage was ignored by Vishnu who was with Mother Goddess Lakshmi. This time the sage lost his cool and went close to Vishnu and kicked lord’s vaksha (chest). Vishnu welcomed the sage, regretted that by kicking him rishi’s feet must have got pain, and pressed. With this, the sage had reality check. The one who doesn’t lose cool when even kicked can’t be other than THAT. When YOU are THAT and entirety is you, there is no scope for duality or hurt. Feeling angry when getting hit or insulted is out of the question. Bhrigu rishi realized the magnitude of Vishnu who is addressed as ‘Vishwam’ as the first name in the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram. Bhrigu rishi reportedly passed the judgement that Vishnu was the ultimate.

However, Lakshmi, seeing that lord tolerated even when ‘her place’ (vaksha) got kicked, angrily left Vaikuntha. When the lord started the search for her and settled on earth, he took her to his ‘heart’. Thus, ‘Parama Lakshmi’, also called ‘Ramaa’, became ‘Vishnu Vakshasthala Sthita’ for us to worship. Her representational form is with all the grihastis as their own ‘Vakshasthala Sthita’.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is, nextgen’s learning and cultural education