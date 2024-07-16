Guiding Light: Vyasa Purnima

The full moon day during the Ashadha month is celebrated as the ‘Vyasa Purnima’ and reverentially called as Guru Purnima. In the discourse invocations we say “sadashiva samarambham, vyasa shankara madhyamam..”, then we say “asmad-acharya paryantam”. The knowledge stream has flown uninterrupted due to the grace of the Rishi Vyasa who came to be known as Veda Vyasa due to the work of dividing the ‘moola’ single Veda into four parts and assigning the responsibilities.

Vyasa is treated as the avatar of lord Vishnu. Reverentially it is said that “Vyasaya Vishnuroopaya”. Vyasa was born in special circumstances. Sage Parashara on a journey blesses the adopted daughter of the boatman, and the boy was born on a ‘light protected’ or ‘krishna’ (meaning dark) island (dweepa). Hence, he came to be known as Krishna Dwaipayana. He promised his mother Satyavati that whenever she requires him and calls out for him, he shall make himself available. Then, he left for his tapas or sadhana.

After all the mastery of the Veda, it was the time for passing on the baton. However, as the times were changing, Vyasa felt no single person shall remember and will be in a position to pass on the entire Veda. He divided the Veda into four parts. Rigveda was given to Paila. Sama was given to Jaimini rishi, Yajurveda was given to Vaishampayana, and Adharvana was given to Sumant. Veda Vyasa also worked on transmitting the culture and good conduct through Puranas and itihasas. These he gave to Romaharsha to preserve the tradition. Thus, each of the parts that are manageable in the changed times, got a lineage. Thus, knowledge management happened well for future, with retention and recall taken care of.

Vyasa has written the tome of Shri Mahabharata of one lakh shlokas. It is referred and Jaya, and deemed as the fifth Veda. The entire Mahabharata was written in a cave beyond Badari, and the place is referred as Vyasa guha. Vyasa is the real “madhyamam” as was referred above. He is the carrier of the traditional knowledge, moderated, and also transferred the essence into Puranas and Itihasas. In fact, the tradition lists “Ashta-dasha” meaning eighteen puranas.

Vyasa Purnima has to be spent with gratitude. We should take forward the tradition transmission with reverence and responsibility.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Tradition and Management. Views are personal.