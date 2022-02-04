Guiding Light: Vasant Panchami

Tomorrow is Vasant Panchami, the fifth day of the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated for various reasons. First, it marks the beginning of spring and so we invoke Bhagavan in the form of Surya devata. It is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja, the goddess of learning because in North India the mustard fields are ripening with yellow flowers in full bloom (yellow being the colour of Saraswati).

There are other stories too. It is said that Vasant Panchami was the day when Kalidasa was blessed with knowledge who was until then considered to be quite foolish. It is also the day with Bhagavan Sri Rama and his three brothers married Sita and her three cousins. So, it is a very auspicious day for marriage. As it is the beginning of spring, some people also like to celebrate it as India’s equivalent to Valentine’s Day.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: Spirituality and religion closely linked with healthy habits

In some of the smaller towns and villages of India, it is also a celebration of love. It was on this day that Shiva had burnt Kamadeva, the god of love. On the pleadings of his wife Rati, he brought Kamadeva back to life with one condition that only Rati will be able to see and experience his physical form. Others would be able to see him only as a disembodied spirit. It is a good reason to celebrate it as India’s equivalent of Valentine’s Day.

Jokes apart, every celebration in Hinduism is life inclusive. There is knowledge, love, family life, romance, all coming together in a harmonious whole. We are celebrating this day by having a spiritual camp online for our Vedanta students. The student can celebrate Vasant Panchami by invoking the goddess. The spiritual student can also do the same. One can get married on this day. One can fall in love or take the next step or cement your relationship, on this day. Celebrate it as you want but honour Bhagavan in some form.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST