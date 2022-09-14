Guiding Light: Understanding the generation gap

Youth, in general, have energy, stamina, strong will and zest for life | Representative photo

Most of us are aware of what is known as the ‘Generation Gap’, which in simple language can be described as ‘a wide difference in cultural norms between members of a younger generation and their elders.’ It can also be described as a situation which occurs when older and younger people don't understand each other’s points of view because of their different life experiences, opinions,habits and behaviour. Though it is a very common issue, yet sometimes it becomes a very serious one.

One thing which is universally recognised in regard to the youth is that the youth, in general, have energy, stamina, strong will and zest for life. But certain other valuable characteristics of youth, which can be great tools for social transformation, are not fully realised or utilised by the society, as a result of which they get confused and disturbed. One such important personality trait of the youth is that they strongly aspire to do something new. They want change, not status quo. They are not tied to the past and are instead open to accept new things. Hence it is easier for them to adapt to any kind of change in comparison to the older generation because they, ie the youth, have the wish to learn new things, and they are prepared to make all efforts and sacrifice to effect a social change. Compared to this, the old generation no doubt has experience but most of their ideas have already been applied to situations in life, and they may not now have any new concepts and also adequate energy to work in real life. So, the old order has to change and give way to the new, as the saying goes, and, in this work of social transformation, youth – the new blood – have to play a vigorous role to usher in a new era. It has, therefore, rightly been said that if the youth are awakened, the whole world will get awakened because not only will the awakened youth themselves be a great achievement of their country but they will work, as leading lights, for younger children who, following their example, will prepare themselves mentally and physically for the new era. But has the potential of the youth been utilised for the work of national reconstruction so far? Have they been given the opportunities and the guidance to fulfil their dreams of taking the world into new era of the peace and prosperity? (To be continued)

The writer is a spiritual educator and columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com