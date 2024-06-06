Guiding Light: Uncertainty And The Spiritual Journey

Representative Image | Pixabay

We just received the results of a hard fought election. If there is anything to learn from this, it is the very unpredictable nature of people, actions, and consequences. The NDA relied on movie magic and thought they would get close to 400 seats. It did not happen. The opposition I.N.D.I.A thought that if all of the opposition parties would come together, they would bring down the ruling party, as in the past.

Even the very popular Indira Gandhi was brought down from power by a united opposition. They, too, were very sure about their victory. That, too, did not happen. The patriot thinks everyone else is a patriot and will act like one, which is untrue.

We will always be shocked by someone who acts purely out of selfish interests at the national level as well. The person who is selfish, full of desires and acts out of these will think that everyone is like them and be surprised that a patriotic person doesn't behave like that.

So, we all function in terms of our perceptions and expectations and what we are. The world always surprises us if not shocks us.

So, in all this, what is a spiritual lesson to be learned? Since everything is unpredictable in life, spiritual growth happens when one learns to deal with uncertainties. It is this dealing with uncertainties that helps one grow. If everything was certain, there would be no growth because there would be no surprises or unexpected things happening.

Nothing is predictable. And handling this uncertainty with a sense of equanimity, acceptance, a creative and proactive response — is the beginning of spirituality.

Many feel that, that itself is spirituality. But in Vedanta or the eternal teachings of Sanatana Dharma we look upon this as the basic spiritual growth necessary. It is the beginning of the spiritual journey to understand what the truth or reality is all about.

So let us learn to be equanimous, accept uncertainty to be able to respond to uncertain situations proactively and creatively. Only then has our spiritual journey begun.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com