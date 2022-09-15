Guiding Light: The significance of Mahalaya Paksha

Time flies and before we know it, more than half the year is over. We are at that stage which Hindus call Mahalaya Paksha. Paksha is a period of two weeks. During Mahalaya Paksha, one acknowledges one’s ancestors. This simple ritual of Shraadhaa is remembering our ancestors with gratitude, offering a prayer to help them on their onward journey. It is because of their grace and blessings which flow to us and through us that our lives can be blessed. Some people proudly proclaim that they do not believe in these rituals. What happens to our pitrs, ancestors after death is referred to in our Shaastra and is outside the scope of modern science. Most of us who are brought up in a secular, scientific manner ignore this period, especially in the cities. We see the impact of this reflected in their lives. Certain things don't work out, especially in terms of family relationships such as marital problems or having children. You as a person and connected you’re your family is connected with your ancestors. If you want to have relationship, children, etc, then that's all a part of the family structure of taking the lineage forward. For that, your ancestors blessings are involved. Why? You are here because of them. If their grace and blessings don't come through, you'll find obstacles in family situations. Therefore, it'll be very good if people can do a simple ritual in keeping with their religious and spiritual traditions, to acknowledge the contribution of the ancestors. Besides that your self esteem grows only when you you accept and acknowledge your own past, your family and your ancestors. Even if you are not very proud of them, or you're upset, it's a good idea to accept your parents, extended family, relatives, grandparents and make peace with whatever the situation is. This is also healthy for you from the psychological aspect. Before the paksha is over until the Amavasya, please go ahead and do whatever you can for your ancestors.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com