Guiding Light: The Shadow Self

The whole country has been abuzz with news of the Chandrayaan landing on the South Pole of the moon, with its deep craters, which are for the most part dark. However what makes this very special is that this region is believed to have the frozen water deposits in these permanently shadowed craters, besides being rich in minerals, making it incredibly attractive for future human settlement. No surprise then that the world is watching with bated breath for what the mission discovers in its wanderings!

The moon, as we have discussed in past musings, is symbolic of the mind in Santan philosophy, and very much like the moon, our minds have, for the most part, an untapped and uncharted South Pole, the shadow self. The term was coined by the psychoanalyst, Carl Jung, who described this to be the counterweight to the persona, which is the persona that people present to others. And although one might think that largely consisted of negative impulses such as anger and jealousy, Jung also believed that this part also contained constructive aspects such as creativity and is integral to our experience of the world and relationships.

Shadow work has become an increasingly popular paradigm in psychotherapy, which aims at a more integrated view of the self, and accepting the seemingly negative aspects, because like the dark side of the moon, it holds those deposits of creativity, which can greatly enhance our effectiveness in the world of work. Embracing the aspects that one may feel ashamed of, such as jealousy or anger, also help you gain a better understanding of yourself, and may also help you rationalise certain behavioural patterns that you may have noticed and make your peace with them or make conscious efforts to change, where it is in your interest.

The stigma associated with mental health makes it harder to seek help. As we celebrate our collective achievement of being able to tap into the once unexplored corner of the moon, it will also hopefully open our collective consciousness to the importance of this area and normalise seeking help when needed. For when the Pragyan rover rolls out from the belly of the Vikram lander in its quest of the treasures on this dark side, in its dark and cavernous craters, lie in wait precious minerals and water, which is the very source of ancient life.

