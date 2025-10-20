Guiding Light: The Secret To Manifesting Abundance In Deepavali | File Pic (Representational Image)

Each one of us is a source of light. Unless everybody finds this light within, the darkness in the society cannot disappear. On such occasions we realise we have to spread awareness and knowledge and create celebration all around us, especially at times when people are anxious, unhappy or sad, and they’ve closed themselves down. It is timely to rejoice in the wisdom that our spirit is eternal and it is invincible. Light the lamp of wisdom and love in every heart and bring a radiant smile to every face. Dhanteras and Diwali are where you feel abundance. From abundance, abundance grows.

The tradition is to put all the wealth we have earned in front of us and feel the abundance. When we put our attention on abundance, it grows. Everyone should feel content and abundant. Walk with the feeling that whatever we need is already with us. Whatever we want will keep happening for us and will keep coming to us. We should simply remind ourselves that we are rich. Otherwise, if we keep thinking of lack, the lack grows in life. This is a festival where you first sow the seed of abundance in the consciousness that ‘you are rich and you have abundance.’ The sense of abundance in you as a thought will manifest as abundance in material life as well.

When we talk of abundance, we are talking of well-rounded abundance: not just material wealth but wealth in the form of material comfort, good health, success, courage, friendliness, skill, dignity, and the memory of the source.

This is also the time when we worship Lord Dhanvantari, who gave the gift of Ayurveda to the world. Holistic well-being is necessary to uplift the human spirit. Overall well-being is essential to have a peaceful, happy society. In fact, happiness is part of health. Unless people are happy, they aren’t considered to be really healthy. The overall health translates to smiling faces, compassion and a sense of belonging. With everyone around. All these qualities are embedded in our consciousness. Deepavali is the time we recognise this and sow the seeds of positivity.

Be a light unto yourself. In the Yoga Sutras, Maharishi Patanjali says, “Murdha jyotishi siddha darshanam.” It means that once we recognise the (Divine) light within us, we will attain perfection. You are a light: recognising, realising, and remembering this is the festival of Deepavali.