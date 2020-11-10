Guiding Light: The Power of Chandra Namaskar

The Chandra Namaskar is a salutation to the moon. The moon represents emotions, emotional intelligence and taste. As the Chandra Nadi or Moon Channel runs along the left side, you begin the Chandra Namaskar with your left leg first. Chandra Namaskar must be practiced at 6 pm facing the Moon. Performing this namaskar during full moon nights is extremely nourishing to the body and spirit.

Since the Chandra Nadi or the moon channel is responsible for your emotions, Chandra Namaskar provides many emotional benefits. It treats depression and instils a feeling of calmness in the practitioner. It also improves your sense of taste and balances your emotions. Physically, this flow strengthens the lower back and opens your shoulders. It mobilizes the knees by lubricating the knee caps and prevents them from turning stiff. The pelvic region becomes more flexible with regular practice. Chandra Namaskar also promotes weight loss and creates a sense of balance in your body.

The Chandra Namaskar contains a total number of 9 asanas woven into a sequence of 14 steps for each side, Right and Left. The Left side is the moon energy and is represented symbolically through this flow, while the Sun is represented by the Right. One complete cycle is done when you cover both the sides, and this is made of 28 counts. Scientific Benefits

Chandra Namaskar - 14 steps make half the cycle:

1. Pranam asana (The Prayer Pose)

2. Hastha Utanasana (Raised arms pose)

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

5. Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

6. Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

7. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

8. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

9. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

10. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

11. Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

12. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

13. Hastha Utanasana

14. Pranam asana

Repeat the 14 steps with the Right leg to make it 1 complete cycle with a total of 28 counts.