Guiding Light: The Most Special Quality Of A Woman

The Latin root of the word sacrifice actually means “to make holy” or “to make sacred”. The point I wish to make is: the notion of sacrifice, like the quality of mercy, cannot be strained; it has to be instinctive, spontaneous, not forced or laboured. And the example that comes naturally to mind is motherhood. Nobody tells a mother that she has to lose out on her sleep or her pastimes, restrict her diet or give up her leisure hours or her favourite outings when her little baby is growing up. But most young mothers do it all anyway!

Today, many women feel that they have to sacrifice their careers and their professional ambitions in order to become mothers. They are willing to give up something that they enjoy, something that is pleasurable, something that is dear to them for the sake of a greater good.

Let me make one thing very clear. Men are as capable of selfless sacrifices as women are: they go into their work or business almost without giving it a thought that they are doing what they have to for the sake of their family. The security of the family, the future of their children is of paramount importance to them.

But making offerings out of love and prioritising one’s choices to protect the interests of the loved ones comes easily to women – call it sacrifice or whatever else you will!

I do not like to think of such matters as a compromise made by women. What is compromise in love and marriage? She does everything with love; she sees her priorities with a clear-eyed perception that comes from the heart.

What is love? The love is selflessness. Love has no place for ego or selfishness. Love is an ever-expanding positive energy. Such a blessing women confer on those whom they love.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader