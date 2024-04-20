Guiding Light: The Earth Mother

Representative Image | AI-Generated/Pixabay

When we think about how fragile all of existence is, given that we’re on a planet which has just the right conditions with an atmosphere, gravity, water and all the ingredients vital for life, we can’t help but feel grateful, just to be alive! Our Earth mother has not just birthed us, but she also provides for us through our lives, and in the end we merge back into her, completing the circle of life. As we celebrate Earth Day on Monday, let’s spend time thinking about how we can give back to Mother Earth and preserve this delicate ecosystem for our future generations.

What started as enterprise has turned into a mask for human greed at the cost of exploitation of the natural resources, which may seem abundant for now, but it won’t be long before we run out of them if we continue consuming at the ravenous rate we are today. Something’s got to give. We can take little steps like making sure we don’t leave the lights or fan running, when not needed, or even just resolve to buy fewer gadgets, reducing the electronic waste that we generate, after all every little helps.

As a civilisation, we have always been very reverent of nature and natural conservation has been codified into our rituals and value system. Getting back in touch with our roots, can also help us feel not just more in touch with Mother nature, but also feel a greater sense of gratitude for all the blessings that she endows on us, at a time when almost nothing seems to satisfy humanity’s insatiable hunger for more.

Next week, we also celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the Chiranjeevi’s, or eternals, and arguably the strongest beings in the universe, Hanuman. The Ramayana is replete with examples of the forces of nature assisting Lord Ram in his quest to rescue Sita. Whether it’s the Ram Setu, the bridge across the Palk Strait, or the Sanjeevani Booti which Hanuman procured to revive Lakshmana when he was struck down by Indrajeet in battle, Mother Nature played her part in this divine leela.

So as we prepare to observe Earth Day and Hanuman Jayanti, let’s be mindful of the needs of our fellow inhabitants of this beautiful planet, and have a thought about what little we could do to contribute towards its overall wellness. After all, the environment is not an inheritance, it’s what we have borrowed from the future!