Guiding Light: Take charge of your thoughts

Not many of us know that everything that is visible to us through our physical eyes today, every particle of matter that we can touch and feel now first had its blueprint in the human mind. In other words, everything outside is a physical manifestation of what is inside. Therefore, everything in the universe was first born as a thought or a tiny sentient point or dot. A dot has no length, breadth or width, but it has immense power and contains a lot.

When a thought expands, depending upon its nature and quality, it can soothe one with peace and prosperity or disturb the self and others. Each thought brings along a chain of other thoughts of similar nature, and put together they can gain momentum to create desirable or undesirable results. While slow, light and positive thoughts can create a peaceful and prosperous world and chaotic, fast and negative thoughts can be destructive like a hurricane to blow away everything that had been nurtured for years.

Today we all are experiencing how the present era dominated by vices and wickedness is promoting devilish tendencies. Hence, the speed and intensity of negative thoughts is much greater than the positive ones which are very few. The major part of these positive thoughts fritters away before implementation due to a greater momentum of internal weak thoughts and force of external environment presently conducive for unrighteousness. Under such circumstances, practice of meditation lends power to our thoughts. It helps us to realise our positive and pure intentions by reinforcing and re-programming them into our mind. By wiping the film of body-consciousness or human weaknesses, it emerges our original, eternal spiritual qualities of knowledge, peace, power, love and purity. It helps us to create an internal positive environment which is independent of the external vicious world. So much is its capacity that in its most powerful stage our mind could even transform the outside negative vibrations and situations into positive ones. So take a pause to check what kind of thoughts are being created in your mind for these will decide the degree of your happiness and satisfaction. And these will shape the kind of world you are creating for yourself every moment. Monitor your thoughts to see what you are creating and what is being destroyed; what are the tendencies that are being watered and which are the ones that are being allowed to droop. Take charge to create well what you would receive a few steps away from now.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com