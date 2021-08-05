Guiding Light: Survival and security

In present world many people consider survival and security as prime values. They argue that if a person does not survive, then what value the other values have for him. In a similar vein, they further argue that if a person lives in a state of constant insecurity and fear, then what is the charm, the joy, the fun or the zest in living? Further they ask that ‘what do we want to achieve by living or while living?’. They argue that the difference between a human being and an animal is narrowed down to zero if man also, like other animals, is concerned primarily and mainly about his physical survival only.

They feel that there should be some higher and nobler aim of human existence & that there should be something more worthy for humans to be achieved. Arguing thus, they ask: If personal survival is the main value, then why do military men endanger their own survival or sacrifice their life at the battle-front in order to keep intact the sovereignty of the nation? With these questions in mind, they further argue that why should man have fear if he has moral and spiritual strength and has good relations with all the human beings? Because fear, they assert, arises from guilt-consciousness, suspicion or enmity.